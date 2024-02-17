Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:4: Rabbi Joey Haber – Vayimaen

Communicated Content

In this entertaining Inside ArtScroll Interview, Rabbi Joey Haber, rabbi of the Magen David shul in Flatbush and the Beit Yosef shul in Deal who has inspired tens of thousands of people worldwide with his talks, discusses the impact of the Vayimaen movement and the new book by Rabbi Yechiel Spero based on the inspiration of the renowned speakers of the global Vayimaen initiative. 
Buy the new book HERE.

 WATCH:

Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify
Apple Podcast
Podbean
Tune-In
Stitcher
Or
Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.




Popular Posts

2nd Victim of Friday’s Terror Attack Identifed As Reservist Ori Yaish, H’yd

$364 MILLION: Judge Slams Trump With Massive Penalty In Manhattan Civil Fraud Trial

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 5-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By School Bus In Spring Valley

Hamas Murdered Yair Yaakov, H’yd, On Oct. 7th, His Body Is Being Held In Gaza

Egypt Doing Everything To Keep Palestinians From Gaza From Crossing Border

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network