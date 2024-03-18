Be a Part of the Story: Louisville’s Transformation Into the Next Frum Community

Eight years ago, Anshei Sfard faced a defining moment as a 125-year-old shul grappled with challenges. The congregation, comprising only adults, lacked the vibrancy of young families. An older member reminisces, “We were faced with the decision: close up shop or make one last run at it to breathe life back into Orthodoxy in Kentucky. I did a lot of soul-searching during that time; in the end, I wasn’t ready to turn my back on our history and let Louisville Orthodox Judaism die on my watch.”

Driven by this determination, Dr. Roy Hyman, the president, and the interim Rav, Rabbi Dr. Josh Golding, successfully recruited three pioneering families to move in and spearhead the rejuvenation of the shul and the broader Louisville Jewish community.

Fast forward eight years and the shul has not only developed but has undergone a transformative journey. Over 30 people now gather at the shul on Shabbos to daven, connect, and socialize. The vibrant atmosphere includes dozens of young children, and the Kiddush is always hopping.

Rabbi Zack Blaustein, the executive director of Congregation Anshei S’fard, emphasizes, “Shul represents more than just a building; its purpose goes beyond people congregating for religious worship. Shul embodies values that form the vital home for an inspired Jewish community. We wanted to ensure that we have everything we need to develop and scale into a frum community of over 100 families.”

Rabbi Simcha Snaid, the Rav, adds, “We have a full range of shiurim; we are a regular Torah town, albeit a little smaller.”

With the shul relocating to a location suited for an influx of young families and an expanded Eruv encompassing a 6-mile radius around the shul, a mikvah, and ample kosher food, the community’s infrastructure is blooming. Locals are returning to their roots, and more families are joining, fostering a palpable growth. The community is buzzing with energy and excitement.

Montessori Torah Academy, the Jewish Day school, is completing its fourth year. “Every aspect of the school was done with a purpose,” says Rabbi Shmuel Meyers. “We put a lot of thought and foresight into ensuring every aspect of the child’s development is taken into account.”

The positive atmosphere is echoed by Rabbi Snaid, “My children are excited to go to school; it’s a wholesome environment, and the children are thriving.” Mrs. Gitty Wasser, a parent in the school, adds, “We have been blessed to have put together such an unbelievable staff.”

All of these collective efforts have paid off, marking the completion of phase one and establishing a solid infrastructure. However, to reach their full potential, there’s one missing element – You!

The frum community of Louisville, Kentucky, eagerly seeks young, growth-oriented families to contribute meaningfully to the Torah landscape of this city. To facilitate further growth, Anshei Sfard is offering a generous $50,000, 3-year forgivable loan. Come be a part of the frum community where builders belong. Experience the warmth of this community, and embrace the opportunity to do different – do Louisville.

Learn more about it!

Visit: ​​ https://louisvillejewishcommunity.com/

or Email Rabbi Zack Blaustein at [email protected]









