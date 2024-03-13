Watch: Rebbitzin Kolodetsky Appears to Perceive the Shechina on Child

In a heartwarming turn of events, little Lavi and his family received a tremendous boost of encouragement through an unexpected blessing from Rebbetzin Kolodetsky. During a recent visit, the Rebbetzin, a revered figure in the community, was moved to declare that she perceived the divine presence, the Shechina, resting upon Lavi.

This profound moment has galvanized support for Lavi’s urgent surgery fund, with the Rebbetzin extending her heartfelt blessings to all who contribute. The campaign aims to gather support from 360 kind souls, each willing to donate $1000, to meet their financial goal for Lavi’s medical treatment.

This unique opportunity not only offers the chance to support a critical cause but also to be the recipient of the Rebbetzin’s cherished blessings. The family and community urge all who can, to embrace this meritorious act of chesed and be part of a collective effort to save little Lavi’s life.