Feel the Difference. Make a Difference. in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio has a dynamic, affordable, and fast-growing Jewish community. If you’re looking to live somewhere with great quality of life and where you have the opportunity to genuinely make an impact on the community, then Columbus is waiting for you.

Columbus is a settled and thriving community! We’ve got wonderful shuls, schools, a kollel, a weekly youth program, and many programs for men, women, and children to enjoy. We’ve got many delicious eateries, a mikvah, an eruv, a Bikur Cholim, and programs such as JCC, Jewish Family Services, and Jewish Columbus.

You’ll find incredibly affordable housing (such as a 3-bedroom/ 2-Bathroom home of approximately 1,800 sq. ft. for under $400K!), a lower cost of living, excellent employment opportunities, and a variety of other incentives, such as school vouchers and free memberships.

Moving out of town is a big decision, we get it! But we’re here to help with all the information and assistance you’ll need in order to weigh your options and see how Columbus can best work for you.

Here’s how it works – if you have an interest in learning more about settling down in Columbus, we’ll first connect with you and work to understand you and what you are looking for in a community.

If Columbus seems like it may be a good fit, we’ll arrange for you to visit the community and spend Shabbos with us. We’ll give you a personalized tour of all we have to offer, and show you housing that meets your needs. You’ll meet with relevant communal leadership and spend an inspiring Shabbos with our community!

If you then make the decision that Columbus is right for you, we will help facilitate your move and any final details that are necessary to get you started on the right foot.

See why Columbus is such an amazing place to live!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE