This Purim, Transform the Lives of Our Sisters in Eretz Yisroel Who Became Widows & Have Suffered Tremendous Loss

This Purim, let’s spread joy to those who need it most. Join us in supporting Ohr Hadassah’s widows and orphans with your donation for Purim Matanot Le’evyonim. Your generosity will directly impact the lives of these deserving individuals, Including some who are war widows.

We’ll hand-deliver your contributions on Purim day, ensuring that every gift brings warmth and happiness to those in need.fulfil the Mitzvah Lekhathila. Together, we can make this holiday a little brighter for those facing hardship. Every contribution counts!

Supported and Endorsed By our Board Members: Rabbi Shmuel Bloom Agudas Israel Rabbi Yizchak Breitowitz Yeshivas Ohr Sameach

Amidst the current crisis, many displaced Jews in Israel face heartbreaking challenges. Imagine the uncertainty of not returning home and leaving behind cherished belongings. Countless refugees Widows and Orphans lack basic necessities for daily life!

My Happy Place stands ready to assist. Our mission is to aid Israel’s Widows and Orphans affected by war’s horrors, Whether an IDF Widow or from Terrorist Attacks or even previously widowed or from more natural causes Ohr Hadassah MY HAPPY PLACE has been providing essentials like Basic clothing, Shabbos, and Weekday, Essential Food baskets, and Grief Therapy.

Immediate help is crucial.

Ohr Hadassah has been a steadfast support for five years, aiding those affected by tragedies like the Har Nof Massacre and Meron and now Refuges and Widows of the War. My Happy Place provides a safe haven, offering comfort during tough times.

Our commitment includes providing clothing, food, and essential therapy to restore dignity and security. Urgent grief therapy is essential for healing these emotional scars.

Your support is critical. Donations directly impact lives, providing necessities and much-needed hope during these challenging times. Every donation, regardless of size, matters immensely!

Donate now to provide clothing, essentials, and grief support to those in desperate need.

Your contribution can change lives. Together, we can make a significant difference.

All donations are 501c3 tax deductible.