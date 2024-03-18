Heartfelt Plea From Rebbitzin Kolodetsky, Daughter of Rav Chaim Kanievsky Z” L,

Lavi was an active, healthy eight-year-old boy until when he began suffering severe stomach pains and vomiting. He urgently needs a life-saving abdominal surgery due to a rare intestinal condition, scheduled for this May at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. He is traveling from Israel to the US for this treatment.

His insurance does not cover the surgery and associated treatments. The total cost, including surgery, treatments, flights, and a stay in the US, exceeds $400,000! CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

The thought of Lavi suffering, unable to play, laugh, or grow as a child, is unbearable for his parents and family.

In a heartfelt plea, Rebbitzin Kolodetsky, daughter of Rav Chaim Kanievsky Z” l, urges Klal Yisrael to donate to this cause. Her blessings include long life, prosperity, peace of mind, and successful matches, as she blesses all donors that Hashem will answer their heart’s desires. She is deeply distressed and appeals to everyone to donate to save Lavi’s life as a matter of utmost urgency.

Every donation brings us closer to saving Lavi’s life and giving him a chance to live a healthy and happy childhood.

Please act now!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE