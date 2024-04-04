Orthodox Union and Touro University to Host a Live Webinar: Navigating Pesach in a Healthcare Setting

OU Kosher and NY Medical College- Touro University present a Pre-Passover Live Webinar
Matzah and Medicine
Navigating Pesach in a Healthcare Setting
An engaging panel discussion featuring
Edward Lebovics MD- Upham Professor and Interim Chairman Department of Medicine, NY Medical College of Touro University
Rabbi Eli Gersten- Rabbinic Coordinator Director, P’sak and Policy, OU Kosher
Sunday April 7th, 2024 8:15 PM
Sign up at OUKosher.org/Medical
Questions can be submitted to [email protected] or by calling/texting 212.613.0602.
CME credits available as a public service
Courtesy of NYMC- Touro University