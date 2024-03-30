When Did Yerushalayim Sprout Towers?

Heads on a swivel raised to the sky in wonder.

That’s a pose you can see on any random day on a Romema street corner. The neighborhood’s entirely new look shocks anyone who hasn’t visited the area in a few years.

The dizzying pace of construction and development in recent years led to a thriving community and modern retail locale.

Towering hi-rises, brand-name boutiques and cafes, and a planned light rail route all add a dash of city chic to the area. The ubiquitous Yerushalmi charm is still present in the gleaming white stone facades, sun-baked streets and native neighbors. And no matter how welcome are familiar conveniences as one savors a familiar taste of home, you still love the Yerushalmi flavor!

To most Anglos visiting or living in Yerushalayim, Romema needs no introduction. It’s where you hear English spoken more than Hebrew. Where newcomer couples and long-established families seek to make their home. It’s the place you’re most likely to bump into familiar faces, be it local friends, visiting acquaintances or shteiging teens here for the year.

But there’s a quiet street, above the honking buses and snarling traffic of Yirmiyahu, tucked behind your familiar stores and cozy eateries of Shamgar and still just right there. In the thick of the most happening center of Yerushalayim — there’s a small oasis of peace.

T-Residence joins the first-class T-collection that debuted with T-Tower. Built nearby on Tuval St., with a vision of the ultimate Yerushalayim experience and an added dimension of harmony. The 3 mid-rise buildings are all residential — 100 stunning and spacious apartments — with no retail spaces at all. A sprawling park of 3,000 square yards serves as the focal point for the three buildings and a panoramic backdrop to your peace of mind.

Magnificent lobbies welcome you in, immediately enveloping you in a luxuriant atmosphere. Every fixture attests to the thought and effort invested in making this a place you’ll wait to come home to. You will enjoy creating precious memories with your family in the stunning, huge soft play area for the children and the gorgeous Torah library and study room.

Styling your new home will be a fun experience with the T-Collections’s Home Couture Styles. Choose from three gorgeous design tiers — classic chic, sleekly modern or artful elegance. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, moldings, spotlights, curtains plus more all perfectly suited to your taste — without any running around.

Discover serenity living in the center of the city, basking in Yerushalayim’s golden glow yet still close to the streets, stores, shuls and schools you know.

Discover your home in Yerushalayim >>>