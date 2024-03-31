Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:6: Shlomo Werdiger – The Beis Yisroel

Rav Yisroel Alter, the Beis Yisroel, became the Rebbe of Gur at a time of deep darkness. Just a few years earlier, tens of thousands of Gerrer chassidim had perished in the Holocaust, and the few who’d survived faced the daunting challenge of beginning new lives.

Rav Yisroel became the Rebbe – and he rebuilt a world, miraculously leading Gerrer chassidus to almost unimaginable levels of greatness.

At the same time he was a loving, empathetic, wise shepherd, gently and patiently giving people the time and space they needed to grow.

In this interview, Shlomo Werdiger, who merited a unique relationship with the Beis Yisroel and the other admorim of Gur, speaks about the immeasurable impact of the Rebbe and how the Rebbe was there to help and guide and find the greatness of every Jew. Buy the new book HERE.

WATCH:

