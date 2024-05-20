Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Get a DIFFERENT Level of Training With the Sara Schenirer MSW Program

Communicated Content

The Sara Schenirer and Wurzweiler School of Social Work partnership has worked to create a prestigious Master’s in Social Work program that ranks #1 in the frum community.

Professors are hand picked and include names such as Dr. Akiva Perlman, Chananya Silverman, LCSW, Moshe Norman, LCSW, Dr. Chaim Neuhoff, Alexander Rand, LCSW, Tzipora Shub, LCSW, Mindy Jacobson, LCSW-C among others.

It’s time to ask yourself:

  • Is social work in your future?

  • Do you have the skills to make a great social worker?

  • Are you ready to make a difference and leave your mark? 

Join our ONLINE open house about the world of social work and get your questions answered!

Women’s Program hosted by Mrs. Baila Halpern
Tuesday, May 21st at 8:30 PM
REGISTER here

Men’s Program hosted by Dr. Akiva Perlman and Dovid Becker, LCSW
Wednesday, May 22nd at 8:00 PM
REGISTER here

To see the full events calendar of open house events, click here.

TRUST US.
THIS social work open house is worth attending.




