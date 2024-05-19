Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Frum Family Left Homeless After Massive Fire

Communicated Content

A family of 9 in Ramat Beit Shemesh has just had their entire life go up in flames. Their children are left homeless and hungry, and they need your help to survive.

DONATE HERE

The father is a תלמיד חכם who has dedicated his life to Torah, but his meager earnings have barely been enough to support his large family. Just scraping by, the family has learned to make do with the little it had, but now even that has been lost, as they have been dealt a devastating blow.

Everything they possessed was completely ruined. They are now entirely out of money and unable to buy a new home, clothing, diapers, or even food to feed their kids.

Please—let’s give this family a life! תזכו למצות! CLICK HERE TO DONATE!




