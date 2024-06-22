Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: New Solution to Conquer Inappropriate Internet Habits

Communicated Content

Can you relate to this video?

Struggling with inappropriate internet habits can be challenging to overcome alone. GuardYourEyes (GYE) has just launched a NEW online platform to make it much easier.

The platform includes:

  • 50 animated videos to teach you the skills to break free.

  • An SOS tool that provides instant relief during cravings.

  • A vibrant online forum for anonymous support and encouragement from other GYE members.

  • A toolbox with over 20 research-based tools designed to boost motivation, manage urges, and recover from setbacks.

  • Personal consultations for those with intense struggles.

GuardYourEyes (GYE) utilizes the latest technology to address internet struggles, offering practical strategies that are accessible anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for free and anonymously today—you CAN take the step toward a brighter future with GYE.

Can’t access the site? Here are other ways to join:

☎️ Automated Hotline: 646.600.8100

💬 Text: 510.401.3133
📧 Email: [email protected]




