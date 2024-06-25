Our Community Is Under Attack: What YOU Can Do About it

In these challenging times, our community faces significant threats and uncertainty. The political climate has become increasingly hostile, with marches calling for the destruction of Israel, and harm to Jewish people becoming more frequent and louder. This echoes a dark historical prelude that we were promised could never happen here in America.

Amidst this backdrop, there’s a critical step our community can take: voting. HaRav Moshe Feinstein emphasized the Jewish obligation to vote as an expression of gratitude to a country that has provided refuge and opportunity. Yet, historically, our voter turnout has been disappointingly low. With an important primary election this Tuesday, June 25th, YOU can change that narrative.

The primary election will determine the successor to Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, who has served the Flatbush and Marine Park community for 44 years with great devotion to our community. This race, highlighted by the absence of other contests on the ballot, offers a unique chance for our votes to make a significant impact. A strong turnout will secure the seat for our community, ensuring continued advocacy for our interests and safety.

The call to action is clear: everyone in our community MUST vote. This effort must include high school seniors, elders, parents, and anyone eligible to cast a ballot. No one should stay home believing “one vote won’t matter.”

Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein – our community’s giants in Albany – have endorsed Councilman Kalman Yeger to succeed Assemblywoman Weinstein. Councilman Yeger has proven himself to be a tireless fighter on the New York City Council. He consistently stands up for our community’s interests, block by block and neighborhood by neighborhood. His dedication and effectiveness have earned him widespread support, including a personal endorsement from Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein.

Voting is happening right now! For more information on voting locations and how to register, visit FindMyPollSite.Vote.NYC

Councilman Kalman Yeger has been a bulldog on the New York City Council. His track record speaks volumes, showing his commitment to addressing our needs and standing up against hate and discrimination. His election to the State Assembly would strengthen our representation and ensure that our voices are heard.