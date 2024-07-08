Thousands Expected at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe This Tuesday 3 Tammuz

“The makom tefillah to bring about yeshuos”

QUEENS, NY – Feverish preparations are underway at the old Montefiore Beis Hachaim, the site of the ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, zy”a, in advance of the yahrtzeit, this Tuesday, July 9.

The ohel and nearby visitor’s center are a hub of activity every day, open to the public 24/7, yet it is a massive undertaking to prepare the site for the auspicious day of 3 Tammuz, when Yidden are expected to visit, en-masse.

All year, Yidden of all stripes come to daven and merit the yeshuos they are waiting for in the zechus of the Rebbe, and on the yahrtzeit, they come in droves. Tens of thousands are expected to travel from far and near, to ask the tzaddik to intercede on their behalf and storm the Heavens to bring about the yeshuah they are waiting for.

One contemporary gadol who spoke of this special opportunity, was the late Rav Moshe Wolfson, zt”l. Once, when Rav Wolfson, zt”l, was in Eretz Yisrael, he met a fellow New Yorker who had come to daven in Eretz Yisrael for a particular yeshuah he was waiting for. Rav Wolfson expressed his surprise that he had to leave America in order to receive a brocha, and the mashgiach said to him, “Today, the kever of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, zy”a, is the makom tefillah to bring about yeshuos.”

You’ve already been helped!

B. Waxberger of the famous Malchus Waxberger company was working with Reb Shalom Mordechai Rubashkin, shlit”a, in Postville, Iowa, at a time when he sadly had no children yet. Having exhausted a gamut of medical procedures locally, he received an appointment at a great specialist abroad. Rav Shalom Mordechai said, “Why don’t you go to the top specialist? Go to the ohel of the Rebbe!”

The Waxbergers went to daven at the ohel, and later flew to the great professor. After reviewing the initial tests, the doctor asked, “Why did you come if you’ve already been helped?!”

Reb Leibish’s tefillah answered.

One erev Rosh Hashanah, Reb Leibish Langer, shlit”a, was at the ohel. He wrote a pidyon nefesh, asking for a shidduch for one of his children. Following the advice of his rebbe, Rav Moshe Wolfson, zt”l, he mentioned a speech he had delivered at the Chabad Lag Ba’omer parade.

That very afternoon, a friend who, like himself, davens in Emunas Yisrael, called to suggest a shidduch. “Why couldn’t you wait until you see me tonight in shul?” Reb Leibish asked.

“I just came up with the idea and felt an urge to redt it right away.”

It wasn’t long before they celebrated a L’chaim. Reb Leibish’s tefillah at the ohel was answered as quickly as that!

Beg until you feel you were helped…

Reb Yisrael Shem Tov, shlit”a, of Crown Heights, met a Yid in the area outside the ohel. He looked distraught. “Perhaps there’s something I can help you with?” Reb Yisrael asked.

The man described his difficult predicament. A seven-year prison term awaited him, and that was after he had invested millions of dollars in legal fees.

“Go to the ohel. Daven and beg until you feel you were helped,” Reb Yisrael advised.

The man cried his heart out for over an hour. Not long after, he called out excitedly, “Reb Yisrael! Reb Yisrael! I just received a message from my lawyer: Prison is canceled.”

The man was set free, confined only by a metal chip on his foot for a certain length of time.

Just where the tefillin are placed.

A yungerman from Boro Park shares: “It was at a routine well-visit, when the doctor examined our ten-month-old baby. Measuring his head, he expressed concern that the top front of the baby’s head was far smaller than it should be. “We may need to do serious testing of the brain,” he informed us.

It was Rosh Chodesh Tammuz 5782. I went to the ohel and davened fervently. When I came out, I opened a sefer to find a kabbalah to take upon myself as a zechus for a yeshuah. It was an Iggros Kodesh by the Rebbe. On the page I opened, the Rebbe was convincing a Yid to don tefillin d’Rabbeinu Tam.”

This yungerman had stopped putting on his own Rabbeinu Tam tefillin, and he immediately accepted upon himself to continue.

Not surprisingly, at the next doctor’s visit, when they measured the circumference of the head, going around just where the retzuos of tefillin are placed, it measured a perfect, regular size – like any healthy baby!

