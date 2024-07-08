HOUSE OF CARDS: Democrats Planning “Blitz Primary” To Replace Biden To Avoid “Democracy-Ending Defeat”

Two influential Democratic operatives, Rosa Brooks and Ted Dintersmith, are circulating a memo that outlines a plan for a “blitz primary” to replace President Biden if he can be convinced to withdraw from the race. The memo, distributed to party contributors, executive branch officials, and Biden’s campaign staff, proposes a rapid primary process before the Democratic National Convention in August.

Brooks, a Georgetown University law professor and former volunteer policy adviser on Biden’s 2020 campaign, and Dintersmith, a venture capitalist and deep-pocketed donor, argue that the party must act swiftly to avoid a “shameful, avoidable democracy-ending defeat.” The memo references Biden’s recent comment that he would only step down if the “Lord Almighty” told him to, saying “We need to act. Now.”

The plan requires Biden to abandon his re-election effort by mid-July and Vice President Kamala Harris to support an open primary contest. Six candidates would then advance to a campaigning period, followed by moderated forums hosted by cultural icons like Michelle Obama and well-known celebrities. Delegates would use ranked-choice voting to select the Democratic presidential nominee, who would be announced on the third day of the convention.

The memo’s authors believe this plan would allow the party to “forge an uplifting path” and find a stronger candidate to defeat Donald Trump in the general election.

On Monday, Biden sent a letter to congressional Democrats reaffirming his commitment to the 2024 race, despite growing concerns about his cognitive acuity.

