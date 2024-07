Explore our accredited college-level courses in Graphic, Web, Motion, and UX/UI at our Open House on July 28th at 2 PM EST.

Interior Design Course

(Slots are filling fast!)

Join the ranks of 2,500+ Design Alive graduates who are thriving in lucrative and rewarding careers. Since 2008, we’ve been transforming amateurs into experts by providing the skills and support needed for success.