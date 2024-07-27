WATCH: Trump Says Hezbollah’s Attack That Killed 12 “Would Never Have Happened” If He Were President

Former President Donald Trump addressed the devastating rocket attack on Israeli children playing soccer in the Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams, which left 12 dead and scores wounded. Speaking at the Bitcoin Conference 2024 in Nashville.

“A lot of things are happening in the world, we just heard – you probably heard – that Israel was just attacked. Very severely attacked. Hezbollah, it looks like,” Trump said.

He claimed that the attack would not have occurred under his presidency and vowed to restore peace in the region if re-elected in November. “They have to respect us… They cannot do this. They cannot do this. What they did just now with that attack is terrible.”

“This is so serious. They have to respect our country. This would never have happened with us,” Trump said.

“They cannot do this. They cannot do this,” Trump continued. “What they did just now with that attack is terrible. It just happened. So to all, God bless everybody. This is so serious. They have to respect our country. This would never have happened with us. And we just cannot let it continue. So, we just wish them all a lot of luck. This just happened as I was walking on the stage. Most of you have probably heard about it, but it’s a terrible thing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)