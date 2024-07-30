Tomorrow: The Real Estate Event of the Year

The upcoming PCON real estate show is gearing up to be an unforgettable event, bringing together thousands of property owners, management companies, and developers for a day of learning, discussion, and networking.

This annual gathering promises a wealth of insight and opportunity for attendees to grow their businesses and expand their portfolios. With a stellar lineup of speakers and engaging panels, participants can look forward to informative lectures and roundtable discussions with industry leaders.

Attendees can enjoy the upscale Da Mikele Illagio conference center along with a variety of upscale, catered concession choices throughout the day and a lavish 5-course dinner, all while forging new connections with peers in the industry.

The first of the three standout panels, “Current Real Estate Vibe,” moderated by Michael Weiser, President of GFI Realty Services, will explore the latest trends and sentiments in the real estate sector. Esteemed panelists Dov Herz, Founder & Principal of DHI Property Holdings, Leon Goldenberg, CEO of Goldmont Realty Corp, David Schwartz, Co-founder & Principal of Slate Property Group, and Morris Betesh, Senior Managing Director at Meridian Capital Group, will share their insights and experiences.

The DHCR Commissioner and DOB Deputy Commissioner, along with First Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik and Queens Borough Commissioner Ira Gluckman, will address the latest changes in laws and regulations in NYC. They’ll offer guidance on navigating the evolving political landscape in New York real estate, with a forward-looking perspective on building regulations and compliance.

The second panel, “Asset Management and Operations,” moderated by Ezra Dweck, President of ICECAP Group, will feature insights from Jason Wisotsky, Founder & CEO of Four Corners Development Group, Eric S. Marfules, CEO/President of Margules Properties Inc., and Nathan Zieg, Founder and CEO of Madison Properties. This discussion will provide valuable strategies for effective asset management and operational excellence in the real estate industry.

The third panel, “L&T,” moderated by Steven Klein Esq, Director of Labor and Compliance at Cammeby’s International, will bring together experts like Jay Martin, Executive Director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, Seth Denenberg Esq of Hertz, Cherson, and Rosenthal, Attorneys at Law, Josh Cucchiaro, Associate Commissioner of Code Enforcement, NYC HPD, and Barrett Einaugler, Assistant Commissioner of Asset Management, NYC HPD. They will address key legal and compliance issues, offering essential knowledge for navigating the complexities of landlord and tenant relationships.

A highlight of the event will be the keynote address by NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Known for his significant contributions to the real estate sector, Mayor Adams has implemented many initiatives to support the growth of real estate businesses in the city. His ongoing efforts to improve conditions for investors and developers, along with his vision for future enhancements, will be of great interest to all attendees.

PCON’s founder, Yedidye Leibler, is looking forward to personally greeting all guests. With registration closing soon, those interested in attending should act quickly to secure their spot at this premier event.

PCON: TOMORROW, JULY 31, AT THE DA MIKELE ILLAGIO, QUEENS

DOORS OPENING 9:30.

