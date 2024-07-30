West Nile Virus Outbreak Continues to Spread in Israel, Death Toll Rises to 51

The Israeli Health Ministry has reported a significant increase in West Nile virus cases, with 738 patients diagnosed and 51 fatalities since the outbreak began in June.

The ministry’s latest update reveals that the majority of those who succumbed to the virus were elderly, with 25 deaths among individuals over 80 years old, 21 between 65-79 years old, and five between 45-64 years old.

The West Nile virus, which is typically present in Israel between June and November, has seen an earlier-than-usual onset this year.

The virus is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, particularly those that feed on birds, and does not spread from person to person.

According to the Health Ministry, approximately 80% of those infected with West Nile virus will not exhibit symptoms, while around 20% may experience fever, headaches, and body aches. Less than 1% of cases may result in rare complications such as acute inflammation of the brain or meningitis, with the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems being at a higher risk of severe illness.

