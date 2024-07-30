Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
House Bill Would Put Hamas And Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leaders On FBI’s Most Wanted List


Rep. Darrell Issa of California has introduced a bill aimed at holding Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders accountable for their roles in last year’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The Hamas Terrorist Fugitive Act, H.R. 9153, seeks to add 11 leaders of the two organizations to the FBI’s most wanted list and offer rewards for information leading to their capture and prosecution.

“This legislation is more than a listing. It tells the truth and sends an unmistakable message: We know who launched an unprecedented terror war in Israel last Oct. 7, and we will do everything in our power to bring the guilty to justice,” Issa said.

The congressman emphasized that the US will not forget the atrocities committed by these leaders and will pursue accountability.

The bill, drafted with the help of the Gold Institute for International Strategy, has been referred to committee.

The 11 targeted leaders include Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, among others.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



