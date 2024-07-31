The Chesed Fund Now Accepts Donations From Over 1,400 Donor Advised Funds

The Chesed Fund is dedicated to simplifying fundraising and providing the tools our fundraisers need. Recently, we’ve seen an increase in requests from donors wanting to use Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) for their charitable contributions.

Thanks to our new partnership with Chariot, fundraisers can now seamlessly accept DAF donations online. Chariot powers DAFpay, the world’s first online DAF payments solution, and we’re excited to announce that our integration with Chariot is now officially live!

Learn More 👉👉👉 https://blog.thechesedfund.com/the-chesed-fund-now-accepts-donations-from-all-donor-advised-funds/

Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) have grown significantly, from 7% of annual charitable contributions in 2017 to 17% in 2022, representing $230 billion in assets under management (AUM). In 2022 alone, $52 billion was given from DAFs to nonprofits.

With the Chesed Fund’s latest integration with DAFpay by Chariot, donors can now issue a grant directly from their DAF account to Chesed Fund campaigns in just three clicks, taking under 15 seconds! Fundraisers will also immediately know when a gift is made, allowing them to properly steward the donor. All the data you typically collect on your Chesed Fund will be readily available right in your Chesed Fund dashboard.

The average DAF gift in 2022 was $4,798, making it 24 times larger than the average credit card gift! DAF donors can often be a nonprofit’s most highly valued and consistent supporters. That’s why it’s critical for the Chesed Fund to provide an optimized digital giving experience for our fundraisers with payment solutions like DAFpay.



