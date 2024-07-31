NY TIMES: KHAMENEI ORDERS DIRECT STRIKE ON ISRAEL

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the NY Times reports quoting three informed Iranian officials.

The order was allegedly given during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning, shortly after the announcement of Haniyeh’s death, said the officials, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards, who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination. Israel, currently engaged in a conflict with Hamas in Gaza, has not confirmed or denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death, who was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president. Israel has a history of targeting its enemies abroad, including Iranian nuclear scientists and military figures.

Throughout the nearly 10-month conflict in Gaza, Iran has aimed to maintain a balance, intensifying pressure on Israel through increased attacks by its regional allies and proxies, while avoiding a full-scale war between the two countries.

In April, Iran launched one of its most significant and overt attacks on Israel in decades, firing hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, which killed several Iranian military commanders. However, this assault was anticipated, most of the weapons were intercepted by Israel and its allies, resulting in minimal damage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)