Watch Surviving War: Israeli Widows Confront Daily Struggles

Communicated Content


MONTHS Into The War Israel’s Newest Widows are in CRISIS, and struggling to access BASIC necessities!

🌟 Ohr Hadassah has become a LIFELINE!

We’re ensuring ISRAEL’S WIDOWS and ORPHANS get ESSENTIALS by allowing them to shop in a REGULAR store setup, but our SUPPLIES are running DANGEROUSLY LOW. 🆘 Klal Yisroel, we’re DESPERATELY calling on YOU! 

We MUST restock the store IMMEDIATELY to provide every Widow and Orphan in Israel the DIGNITY of shopping for their necessities. Your URGENT support is their only hope!

Noa, Hindy, Malkie & so many more are BROKEN 😢. Every donation serves as a lifeline, reminding them they’re NOT ALONE. 

Your Support Is VITAL – Donate Today 

CLICK HERE






