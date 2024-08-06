Nearly 100 Illegal Immigrants On Terrorist Watch List Released Into US Under Biden-Harris Administration

A shocking congressional report released on Monday revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released at least 99 illegal immigrants on the terrorist watch list into the United States under the Biden-Harris administration. An additional 34 individuals on the watch list are currently in DHS custody but have not yet been removed from the country.

The report, issued by the House Judiciary Committee, found that Border Patrol agents encountered over 250 illegal immigrants on the terrorist watch list at the southern border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023. This includes individuals from countries with known terror presence, such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, and Tajikistan.

The report comes on the heels of a House resolution condemning Vice President Kamala Harris for her failure to secure the US southern border as “border czar.” Over 7.8 million migrants have crossed the border illegally under the Biden-Harris administration.

DHS officials have acknowledged that an ISIS-affiliated network smuggled over 400 “subjects of concern” from Eastern Europe and Central Asia into the US. Additionally, federal authorities recently apprehended eight Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS who had illegally crossed the southern border.

The report warns that the true number of potential terrorists who have entered the US may be much higher, citing nearly 2 million “gotaways” since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)