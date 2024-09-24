Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
The Segulah of the Challah and Wine of Rabbi Hanina Ben Dosa – Bring a Miracle Above Nature Into Your Home!

The Tzaddik Rabbi Shalom Arush on the special Segulah of the challah and wine of Rabbi Hanina ben Dosa:

“Anyone who participates in this rare Segulah will bring miracles into their home, beyond the natural order!”

Who among us does not need miracles? Do you feel you need a Yeshuah in a specific area? It is said that the Tanna Rabbi Hanina ben Dosa and his wife were experienced in miracles—nature did not affect them!

The Kadosh Baal Shem Tov teaches that Rabbi Hanina is the pathway to miracles in this world! Through connecting to him, one can draw all the miracles that exist! Rabbi Hanina’s great power of miracles is especially present on Erev Shabbos. Therefore, anyone who performs the rare Segulah by sending challah and wine each week to a needy family for Shabbos, through the institutions of Rabbi Hanina ben Dosa, B”H, will witness the miracle that awaits them!

Even if, according to nature, there’s no chance, with Rabbi Hanina, there is hope! The Tanna has the power to change nature!

The Segulah of a miracle beyond the natural order is 119 NIS per month, without credit limit, and every week, challah and wine will be sent in your name to a needy family in honor of the Tanna, helping you to bring the miracle into your home!

All names will be included in prayers at the Tziun of the Tanna on Thursday at midnight, a well-known time that is favorable for miracles and Yeshuos beyond the natural order! Donate now to provide challah and wine for needy families for Shabbos, and you will merit to see miracles beyond the natural order!

