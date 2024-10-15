HATE IN BORO PARK: Middle-Eastern Man Caught by Shomrim After Pepper-Spraying Jewish Man Exiting Sukkah

An elderly Jewish man became the target of a brutal attack in Boro Park after being pepper sprayed while exiting a sukkah on 50th Street near New Utrecht Avenue.

The man had just stepped out of the sukkah, intending to head to his car, when a Middle Eastern man approached him without warning and unleashed a stream of pepper spray. The victim was left in agony, his eyes swelling rapidly from the effects of the attack. Within moments, Boro Park Hatzolah arrived at the scene, swiftly transporting the elderly man to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

As chaos unfolded, Boro Park Shomrim sprang into action. They quickly reviewed surveillance footage from the area and managed to identify not only the make and model of the suspect’s car but also captured a clear image of the perpetrator. Armed with this information, the hunt began.

Less than an hour after the assault, a sharp-eyed Shomrim volunteer spotted the suspect’s vehicle at 17th Avenue and 60th Street. The Shomrim team strategically staked out the area, waiting for the right moment to strike. For 45 tense minutes, they monitored the car, and notifying the NYPD. When the suspect returned to his vehicle, he was confronted by authorities and, under questioning, admitted to the vicious assault.

Thanks to the rapid response and coordination between Shomrim, Hatzolah, and the NYPD, this sick, twisted menace is now off the streets.

