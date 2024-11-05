🟠 [FREE WEBINAR] Confidently Parent Your Most Difficult Child

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Communicated Content

Your emotionally sensitive child is creative, deep, intuitive… and exhausting for you and your family. 


He goes from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds… and then can’t calm down for hours. 

She has extreme reactions to every disappointment… and everything disappoints her.

He’s rigid and won’t compromise… and then aggressive when things don’t go his way.


You are tired of the endless fights. Extreme reactions. Overwhelming emotions. Too-fast escalations.

And you’re not always proud of the way you react to them.


You want to nurture more effective behavior, you need to restore calm to your home… 

And you desperately want them to feel confident, loved, okay.

LEARN 5 TOOLS TO

Lead your home from chaos to calm

Join Dr. Chaya Lieba Kobernick, founder of The CBT/DBT Center 

at a FREE webinar


Parenting sensitive kids effectively and calmly 

5 KEY TOOLS

on Tuesday, May 21

at 12:00pm EST


[Register now — free]


Start shifting the dynamic in your home and achieve behavioral changes, a strong, loving relationship, and long-term emotional wellness — with confidence and calm (mostly!).

Even if you’ve already tried therapies, books, and classes without lasting progress.

“Dr. Kobernick has such solid straight hashkafos” —Member, Power Parenting 2024

“I’d trained in all the methods… this approach is different” —Member, Power Parenting 2024


Sign up at: thecbtdbtcenter.com/parenting 




