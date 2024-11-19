Mothers Absolutely Loved This Man’s Setup — Then This Happened

﻿It was the perfect workspace. But what made it truly perfect – better than a cabin in the woods with perfect Wi-Fi and no mosquitoes?

While the aroma of fresh coffee, elegant surroundings and an artsy collection of vintage Sheitel boxes might catch your attention, and a soundproof booth for screaming into the void between deadlines would be a nice bonus, Yehuda Biala knew these were just the beginning.

He made sure OfficeOurs had all that – the restaurant-grade coffee machine, the energy-filled rooms with wall-to-wall windows, the posh café-style kitchen and a designated “lost sheitel-pin rescue squad” – but then he went further. Much further.

Biala recognized a challenge unique to frum working mothers, one that no amount of premium coffee or emergency safety-pin stations could solve.

“Women do have babies and they want to work,” he explains, while discreetly untangling his tzitzis from an office chair.

When he opened OfficeOurs in Har Chotzvim, Yerushalayim, mothers couldn’t believe their eyes – or their productivity levels.

Shiffy, an email copywriter fresh from maternity leave, went from practically typing one-handed while balancing a baby to actually finishing full paragraphs without pausing to decode mysterious baby sounds.

“I was able to work with real focus for the first time since getting back from maternity leave,” she marveled, probably while enjoying an uninterrupted, still-hot cup of coffee.

The space quickly became legendary among working mothers, who whispered about it in grocery aisles and email groups like it was a secret Gan Eden where emails wrote themselves and coffee cups never went cold.

Even Microsoft content developer Abby Weisberg traded her high-tech office for OfficeOurs, though she still hasn’t figured out how to explain to her Silicon Valley colleagues what a Mechitzah is.

But just when everything seemed perfect – the babysitting room fully equipped from changing tables to a detailed spreadsheet tracking which child borrowed whose sippy cup –

– reality crashed the party harder than a toddler during a Zoom meeting…

The beloved babysitting department, despite being more organized than a Pesach-cleaning spreadsheet, had to close its doors. But like any good Balebuste who finds her cholent burnt minutes before Shabbos, Biala pivoted.

OfficeOurs doubled down on what working mothers needed most: a place where “I’ll just finish this email” actually meant one email, not a three-hour battle with home distractions. A sanctuary where the only dishes you’ll see are the ones holding your third cup of premium coffee – which, by the way, is included in your membership (emergency chocolate stashes for those deadline days, anyone?). Where “professional environment” means more than switching from snood to Sheitel for Zoom.

Everyone needs office hours in OfficeOurs..

Work from home?

Balancing your laptop between feeding schedules and trying to maintain a professional demeanor? Imagine instead: a pristine desk (not an ironing board), a conference room for important meetings, and unlimited premium coffee (that actually stays hot). Plus the kind of focus you haven’t experienced since before your first child was born.

>>> From dedicated desks, through private offices, to conference space, OfficeOurs has you covered.

>>> And — we’re also opening a room for men, fostering collaboration like never before.

Ready to ditch home-work? Contact us at team@ofo.co.il or call 0533465496—unless you’re genuinely enjoying those symphony concerts of baby sounds from your current home office…

Not yet? You housekeep between emails? Keep reading.

Like home-work?



Want the convenience of working at home but also need to escape from those same four walls once a week?

Our flexible plans let you reclaim a few hours of sanity, swap baby talk for adult conversation, and remember what it feels like to complete a thought without someone asking for a snack.

Check it out now, before every freelancer in Jerusalem discovers our secret weapon to breaking the work-from-home monotony.

Because freelancers really need OfficeOurs and here’s why:

Freelancer isolated in home office? OfficeOurs is your professional lifeline. Swap your solitary laptop for a vibrant workspace where networking happens organically over premium coffee, creativity sparks between unexpected conversations, and productivity isn’t just a goal—it’s the default setting. Whether you’re a graphic designer, writer, or consultant, our space transforms solo hustle into collaborative energy. No more working in silence, wondering if your ideas are bouncing off the same four walls. Here, inspiration is as free-flowing as our espresso, and your professional network grows faster than your to-do list. >>>Need a private office to take that important call without your toddler’s impromptu opera performance in the background?? We’ve got you covered! >>>A conference room? Consider it done! Check it out today – before our spaces fill up faster than a toddler’s sippy cup. Already in an ‘internet’ office? Listen up and don’t let your coworker disturb you now, even the one who’s practically sitting on your lap! In a shared workspace already?

One that’s more like a sardine can with WiFi than a professional space? Stop navigating personality conflicts & disorders, battling for power outlets, or listening to your deskmate’s life story. Trade those cramped corners and constant interruptions for a magical workspace that lifts your spirits, sharpens your focus and comes with a complimentary office plant that critiques your work strategy. A place where chaos gets transformed into creativity and inner peace transforms your work into a source of genuine joy and satisfaction – all while making you wonder how you survived that previous office ecosystem where productivity was buried after dying from claustrophobia. This is more than an office—it’s your personal reset button, where productivity and personal peace coexist. Upgrade to OfficeOurs now — before your potential gets buried under that pile of dust in the corner or your last nerve upgrades itself out the door. 🤔 “You’ve pitched me four times already!” 😉 Aha, so you were counting . . . Accountant-at-home? Bookkeeper-in-Machsan? If you’re balancing spreadsheets while minding kid’s schedules, this might shock you more than an unexpected audit: You’re probably only accomplishing 70% of what you could, per Ronny Cohen, CPA, Partner, Menachem Cohen and Partners. (And no, calculating how many crackers your toddler spilled doesn’t count as extra practice.)

The OfficeOurs focused, friendly workspace is designed to boost your efficiency – where the only numbers you’ll be juggling are the ones in your Excel sheets. We guarantee it will increase your productivity or your money back! Check it out today – because the best way to balance those books is in a place where “cooking the books” isn’t literally competing with cooking dinner. Ready? Contact us at [email protected] or call 0533465496. Your bottom line (and your sanity) will thank you! Not yet?

Need your boss to pay for it? Your boss probably already knows about the benefits and would be happy to pay for your office space. But if you’re wondering how to explain to your employer why they should cover it, read on—we’ve got you covered. But before we go down that super-highway, lets talk about your daughter . . . Post-seminary girl? Tackling those professional certification studies while your little sister practices piano? (Let’s not even mention how that “quick nap between chapters” turns out when your bed is right there…) At OfficeOurs, you’ll find more than just a desk – you’ll find a community of like-minded women who understand that sometimes you need more than just willpower to get things done. Whether you’re launching your career or pursuing further education, we offer the perfect blend of professional space and Heimishe atmosphere. Plus, that short trip to OfficeOurs? It’s your daily reset button – better than any vitamin boost. And when you leave, you actually leave your work behind (unlike when your desk is your kitchen table). Ready to trade your bedroom desk for a real one? Contact us at [email protected] – because sometimes the only way to ace that test is to study in a place where “borrowed” pencils don’t mysteriously end up as your brother’s art supplies. Now, back to your boss, who knows the benefits of office-work, especially ours, but those wondering how to explain to their employer so they pay for it should read the next bit too … Hey there, Business Owner!

Team scattered across Yerushalayim’s living rooms? We’ve got some numbers that might interest you more than your accountant’s Pesach cleaning schedule: Did you know disengaged employees cost companies $8.8 trillion annually? That’s more than the combined budget of all Heimishe Chasunah halls in Brooklyn. Between the baby symphonies and the washing machine orchestra, your remote team might be getting less done than the guy who forgot to build windows in his basement office. They may be struggling more than they let on – especially those juggling family responsibilities between Zoom calls and feeding schedules. Your team is in office (not ours) already? Continue . . Have your own Office? Brain-space wasted on workspace maintenance? Why pay for empty desks when half your team doesn’t even show up?

Our flexible plans cost less than your current office lease (and definitely less than your employees’ therapy bills from working at their kitchen tables). Plus, no more dealing with that maintenance guy who thinks “tomorrow” means “after Sukkos.” Closed the office already? Sharing walls and Wi-Fi woes- -with three other businesses in a “cozy & friendly” Machsan shared workspace? If your current shared office feels more like a family reunion than a professional workspace, the solution is simpler than your mother-in-law’s marketing suggestions. OfficeOurs provides a professional workspace where your employees can actually focus on work. And with our satisfaction guarantee, your money is more secure than your grandmother’s secret kugel recipe – if you say you’re not satisfied with OfficeOurs service, you get your money back.