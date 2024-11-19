Yeshiva Toras Chaim to Celebrate Impact at Annual Dinner Campaign

It can be minimal, it can be tremendous. It can be positive, it can be negative. It can disappear after mere moments, it can last for millennia. It can be felt across the world, it can create ripples that radiate outwards ad infinitum.

What is this phenomenon? It’s IMPACT. The mark something leaves is a measure of its importance and its success; as we view the impact, we can begin to appreciate the reality of what created it.

Enter Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver. Within the walls of the Yeshiva, young men study Torah, engage in prayer, build their character and lay the foundations for a productive life as committed and knowledgeable Jews. At first glance, not something one would regard as earth-shattering. Not an institution impacting the world.

Take a second look.

Those young men studying Torah are learning with a purpose, harnessing the Torah’s transformative power to fill themselves with passion and excitement that will spill over to their families and communities, that will radiate to their colleagues at work, to their friends in the neighborhood, to their students in the classroom – to anyone and everyone they will have the opportunity to impact.

Yeshiva Toras Chaim has been impacting for decades, its graduates moving well beyond the physical confines of the Yeshiva while still maintaining a connection that transcends space and time. Wherever life’s journey leads them, the Torah they studied and the world they discovered is still fresh in their minds and their daily lives as they positively impact countless individuals.

The impact of Yeshiva Toras Chaim does not end with its students and alumni. This is an institution that has had an inestimable impact upon the Denver Jewish community, playing a major role in the spread of Torah and Judaism throughout the Jewish communities of Colorado. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Jewish landscape of Denver has been forever changed and impacted by the efforts of Yeshiva Toras Chaim.

Yeshiva Toras Chaim’s Dinner Campaign

Yeshiva Toras Chaim’s annual Dinner Campaign will focus on the enormous positive IMPACT the Yeshiva has made, both in Denver and across the globe.

The Yeshiva will honor Rabbi Yaakov and Mrs. Chaya Meyer and Rabbi Ahron Yisroel and Mrs. Hadassah Wasserman, two couples whose impact has been tremendous, lasting and continues to create ripples across Colorado..

The Meyers joined the Yeshiva more than 40 years ago as members of the Yeshiva’s Kollel. After a stint as a rebbi (teacher) in the Yeshiva, the Meyers began reaching out to Jews in Denver, educating them and drawing them closer to their roots, with phenomenal results. Rabbi and Mrs. Meyer’s impact grew, attracting many Jews to grow with them, and eventually evolved into a Shul and coalesced into a community that is today Aish of the Rockies and the thriving Southeast Denver/Greenwood Village Jewish community.

Rabbi and Mrs. Meyer have two sons who attended the Yeshiva, Moshe and Yehuda (who is still studying in the post-high school Bais Medrash division).

“The Yeshiva’s reach goes far beyond the walls of the school,” says Rabbi Meyer. “Their impact is seen throughout the entire region and beyond. The bonds that are made never sever; they stay in touch and feel like they are family for life.”

Rabbi Ahron Yisroel Wasserman is the son of Yeshiva Toras Chaim Dean Rabbi Yitzchok Wasserman. Born and raised in Denver, Rabbi Wasserman and his wife Hadassah returned to Denver from Lakewood, NJ some 25 years ago, Rabbi Wasserman assuming the leadership of The Jewish Experience until taking on the mantle of CEO of Yeshiva Toras Chaim some years later.

Rabbi Wasserman has been at the forefront of all manner of efforts to build Torah and Judaism throughout Denver. Merkaz Torah V’chesed, a center of Torah learning and inspiration for Jews in East Denver; helping inspire the founding and development of Kehilas Bais Yisroel, a synagogue impacting dozens of lives in East Denver; the Vaad Project, inspiring Jews both in Denver and throughout the world to develop a deeper and more meaningful Judaism; helping develop the East Side into a strong, committed Torah community – Rabbi Wasserman has made a deep and lasting impact through all these institutions and projects, and he continues to play a major role in developing Denver.

The Wassermans’ son, Ari, is currently a 10th grade in the Yeshiva.

“Having the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Yeshiva and The Jewish Experience, along with other local institutions we were able to be involved in, has been a tremendous privilege and honor,” says Rabbi Ahron Yisroel Wasserman. “When we were approached to take an active role in this year’s Annual Dinner as Honorees, we felt an obligation to assist in whichever way we could as a small way of giving back to the Yeshiva that has given us so much.”

This year’s Dinner Campaign will include an online matching campaign on November 19th & 20th, followed by the Dinner Celebration on Tuesday, December 3rd. There will be an opportunity to make a tribute in the ad journal which is all part of the campaign.

All funds raised during the Crowdfunding Campaign will be matched, doubling the impact of every donation.

The Celebration Dinner will feature world-renowned speaker Rabbi Asher Sinclair, a teacher at Ohr Somayach in Jerusalem. Rabbi Sinclair has made an amazing journey in his own life from Hollywood to Jerusalem, and he shares his experiences, insights and wisdom with enthralled audiences across the world.

The Dinner will also offer a unique culinary experience that will reflect the Yeshiva’s worldwide impact, as guests will enter different rooms, each one featuring international cuisine from a different part of the world.

“The Yeshiva’s main source of income is their Annual Dinner Campaign,” explains Rabbi Wasserman. “We humbly ask every individual to participate in the online campaign, and to please join us at the Dinner. Your participation will enable the yeshiva to continue its holy work.”