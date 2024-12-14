Thousands Expected at Nafshi Event Featuring All-Star Lineup

Anticipation is growing for this year’s Nafshi Event, set to take place on Thursday night, December 19th, at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. With an all-star lineup of performers and inspirational speakers, thousands are expected to attend, and tickets are nearly sold out. Limited seats remain available at Nafshi.net.

The event, held on Yud Tes Kislev, marks the historic liberation of the Baal HaTanya, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, and celebrates his contributions to Torah and Avodas Hashem. Last year’s inaugural event drew thousands of attendees and was widely praised for its inspiring atmosphere and meaningful programming. This year, organizers have expanded the event, promising an even more uplifting experience.

The evening will feature performances by Alex Clare, Benny Friedman, Eitan Katz, Eli Marcus, and Zusha, offering a unique blend of soulful and joyous music. Additionally, the program will include divrei chizuk from Rabbi Shais Taub and Rabbi Daniel Kalish, whose messages will provide depth and reflection on the significance of the day.

The event is organized by Colel Chabad, the oldest continuously operating tzedakah organization, established by the Baal HaTanya over 230 years ago. Colel Chabad continues to provide critical support to thousands of families in Israel and beyond through food programs, medical assistance, and social services.

“It’s only fitting that Colel Chabad is behind this event,” said Rabbi Zalman Duchman of Colel Chabad. “The Baal HaTanya attributed his release from prison to the zechus of supporting this tzedakah.”

With the majority of tickets already sold and strong demand continuing, those wishing to attend are encouraged to secure their seats now. Visit Nafshi.net to reserve your spot for an evening of inspiration, unity, and celebration of the Baal HaTanya’s legacy.