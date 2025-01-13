Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRUMP and Rabbi Moshe Margaretten Meet!! – A Historic Battle to Build Our Families!!

  • TRUMP and Rabbi Moshe Margaretten Meet!! – A Historic Battle to Build our Families!!
    Over 300 childless couples send a letter to Tzedek, urging them to lobby on their behalf for insurance companies to cover the prohibitive costs of fertility treatments.
    We are at a crossroads.
    Klal Yisroel will support Tzedek in the battle to make fertility treatments accessible to all.

    Money Should Never Stand in the Way of Building Families!

    Insurance companies and multi-million dollar interest groups are attempting to derail coverage for life-creating fertility treatment, We will fight back. And we will win.

    • December 23, 2018, Removed over 100 years of cumulative jail-time from fellow Yidden
    • March 27, 2020, Removed additional 400 years of sentences
    • January 19, 2020, Helped secure 5 pardons for imprisoned Yidden at the end of President Trump’s first term 
    Implementation
    • Hired a team of legal professionals, dedicated to ensuring the bill’s successful application.
    • Prevention 
    • A dedicated office established to assist individuals with guidance and resources to avoid detention.

    And Now
    • Tzedek Hope Act
    • Tzedek is working tirelessly to bring hope to couples waiting to build their own family.
    • The bill is making progress, and we now find ourselves in the best position yet to make it a reality for thousands.

      Bill to be presented before Congress.
      H.R. 8821, the Hope Act, is now a reality in D.C.

