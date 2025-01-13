- TRUMP and Rabbi Moshe Margaretten Meet!! – A Historic Battle to Build our Families!!
Over 300 childless couples send a letter to Tzedek, urging them to lobby on their behalf for insurance companies to cover the prohibitive costs of fertility treatments.We are at a crossroads.
Klal Yisroel will support Tzedek in the battle to make fertility treatments accessible to all.
Money Should Never Stand in the Way of Building Families!
Insurance companies and multi-million dollar interest groups are attempting to derail coverage for life-creating fertility treatment, We will fight back. And we will win.
-
December 23, 2018, Removed over 100 years of cumulative jail-time from fellow Yidden
- March 27, 2020, Removed additional 400 years of sentences
- January 19, 2020, Helped secure 5 pardons for imprisoned Yidden at the end of President Trump’s first term
Implementation
- Hired a team of legal professionals, dedicated to ensuring the bill’s successful application.
- Prevention
- A dedicated office established to assist individuals with guidance and resources to avoid detention.
And Now
- Tzedek Hope Act
- Tzedek is working tirelessly to bring hope to couples waiting to build their own family.
- The bill is making progress, and we now find ourselves in the best position yet to make it a reality for thousands.
Bill to be presented before Congress.
H.R. 8821, the Hope Act, is now a reality in D.C.
