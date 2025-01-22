Rebitzen Spetner’s Parenting Classes – Coming to Lakewood and Five Towns — Very Limited Slots Remaining!

Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children.

Course Schedule:

Lakewood: Fundamental chinuch Course:

Dates: Feb 22-March 1 (evening classes)

Topics: Discipline, Filling children’s emotional needs, Sibling rivalry, Ruchnius

Alumni classes: Anxiety – Feb. 19, 10 AM

Bein Adam Lechavaro – Feb 25-26 10 AM





Five Towns: Fundamental chinuch Course:

Dates: Feb 17-Feb 23 (evening classes)

Topics: Discipline, Filling children’s emotional needs, Sibling rivalry, Ruchnius

Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.

Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.

To register:

Fundamental Course: send an email to [email protected] – You will receive an email with online registration.

For alumni: send an email to [email protected] – You will receive an email with online registration

For general info (call/ text) Esti Hirshfeld – 718-578-2128

Or email: [email protected]