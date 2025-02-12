Help a Heartbroken Kallah Heal: Your Support Can Lighten the Burden of a Family in Mourning

Urgent Appeal for a Family in Crisis

With deep sorrow, we turn to you today to share the heart-wrenching news of a tragic loss that has befallen a dear family in our community. Just days before her wedding, a young kallah lost her beloved mother, Mrs. Chava Friedel Gelbshtein, a”h, after a year-long battle with illness. This devastating loss has left the family in mourning and facing serious financial struggles.

The Struggles of the Family

The father, who devoted all his time and effort to caring for his wife during her illness, is now left with the responsibility of supporting his large family of twelve children, ten of whom are still at home. The family is burdened with significant debts from medical expenses, previous family simchas, and the postponed wedding.

Please Donate

A Call for Your Support

In this time of crisis, we are turning to you to ask for your support. Your generous donation will help relieve their financial burden, provide for the family’s basic needs, and bring comfort to the kallah and her family during this very difficult time.

How You Can Help:

Your donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference. Every contribution will go directly to helping this family in need.

Please Donate

May Hashem bless you with much joy and good health.