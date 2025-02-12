Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Help a Heartbroken Kallah Heal: Your Support Can Lighten the Burden of a Family in Mourning

Communicated Content

Urgent Appeal for a Family in Crisis

With deep sorrow, we turn to you today to share the heart-wrenching news of a tragic loss that has befallen a dear family in our community. Just days before her wedding, a young kallah lost her beloved mother, Mrs. Chava Friedel Gelbshtein, a”h, after a year-long battle with illness. This devastating loss has left the family in mourning and facing serious financial struggles.

The Struggles of the Family

The father, who devoted all his time and effort to caring for his wife during her illness, is now left with the responsibility of supporting his large family of twelve children, ten of whom are still at home. The family is burdened with significant debts from medical expenses, previous family simchas, and the postponed wedding.

Please Donate

A Call for Your Support

In this time of crisis, we are turning to you to ask for your support. Your generous donation will help relieve their financial burden, provide for the family’s basic needs, and bring comfort to the kallah and her family during this very difficult time.

How You Can Help:

Your donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference. Every contribution will go directly to helping this family in need.

Please Donate

May Hashem bless you with much joy and good health.




Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Mental Health Or Money Grab? The Unethical Practices Hurting Our Community

GAZA: Hamas Terror Chiefs Ordered to Ditch Cell Phones Over Surveillance Fears

WATCH: Adams Declares Victory as DOJ Drops Corruption Case, Shifts Focus to Reelection

A LEGEND IS NIFTAR: Holocaust Survivor, R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, Oldest Hatzolah Volunteer In NYC

FALLING SHORT? Trump’s Deportations So Far Lag Behind, Stand At Just 50% Of Biden’s Final Weeks

Crown Heights Leaders Host Welcome Breakfast for Congressman Ritchie Torres {PHOTOS}

MORE FROM TRUMP: “We’re Gonna Have Gaza, There’s Nothing to Buy” [SEE VIDEOS]

Abbas Ends “Pay To Slay?” Fatah Says Terrorists Will Be Paid Via Alternative Program

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter’s Message About Sacrifices Parents Make For Their Children’s Chinuch

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network