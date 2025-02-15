Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
💥A RECORD BREAKING NIGHT💥
It’s here….SHAINDY PLOTZKER LIVE 2025 broke a record, selling out over 3,000 seats in the illustrious Kings Theatre in just a few hours! Due to popular demand, a SECOND night has been added, and the tickets are flying! 
“Shaindy Plotzker Live 2025”, the female benefit concert of the year, will now will take place on March 16th AND 17th! Produced by the incredible Eli Gerstner & EG PRODUCTIONS and held at the prestigious KINGS THEATRE in New York, it’s a high level event that you don’t want to miss. 
Be one of the 6,500 women and girls who will join together on March 16th AND March 17th to make a massive Kiddush Hashem, to sing and to unite for the Jewish nation. 
Shaindy Plotzker Live ‘25 is a benefit concert to raise money for EFRAT assisting Jewish women in Israel to have the ability to bring Jewish lives into the world, raise their families with dignity, and be able to afford the necessities for their precious babies.
✨TICKETS ARE SELLING FAST! 
🎫 Get your tickets at EfratConcert.com before they are gone




