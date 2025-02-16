Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Watch! Are We Ignoring the Silent Crisis?

Communicated Content

In an emotion-filled video, Rabbi Simon Jacobson highlights the loneliness experienced by single mothers, divorcees, and widows—and shares how we can help.

“My dear friends, one of the saddest things in life is to be alone. Human nature is that every person needs companionship, needs a partner.”

With these heartfelt words, Rabbi Simon Jacobson begins his emotional plea.

“One of the most unsung heroes in society are mothers—but even more overlooked and unrecognized are single moms, widows, and divorcees raising children alone. Too often, they are ignored, not out of malice, but because their pain makes us uncomfortable. Let’s be honest—we shy away from those who are suffering. Yet, they endure profound loneliness.

That’s why one of the greatest mitzvahs is to be there for them. And G-d promises: when you bring joy to them, I bring joy to you.”

Take action NOW!

Rabbi Jacobson, a world-renowned scholar, speaker, and author, then turns his focus to Mishpachtenu, an organization created specifically to support single mothers.

“With my own eyes, I have seen the incredible work that Mishpachtenu does,” he shares. “This is something that deserves our attention.”

He calls on each of us to take action—urging us to support Mishpachtenu in any way we can.

Right now, Mishpachtenu is holding a grand raffle with a $100,000 grand prize—plus ten other exciting prizes—all to ensure they can continue their vital, often unseen work.

If there was ever a time to support Mishpachtenu, it is now.

Help them provide a refuge for single mothers. Help them continue to stand by those raising their children alone. Support their efforts to bring comfort and joy to single moms every Shabbos and Yom Tov.

And who knows? You just might walk away with $100,000!

Donate &  Win100k.org




