HISTORIC: Syrian Jews from U.S. Visit Historic Sites in Damascus for First Time Since Assad’s Fall

HISTORIC: For the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, a group of Syrian Jews from the U.S. has traveled to Damascus, visiting the historic Jewish cemetery in the city’s Jewish Quarter, as well as the Kever of Rav Chaim Vital, the well-known 16th-century Mekubal and Talmid of the Arizal.

The visit marks a significant milestone, as no such trip has taken place since Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed power in Syria. The group documented their journey, highlighting the preservation of these Jewish sites despite decades of turmoil in the region.