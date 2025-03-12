Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Purim Fundraising Training Session: How to Turn Your Phone Into a Mobile Credit Card Fundraising Machine

Purim is one of the biggest fundraising opportunities of the year, but collecting donations can sometimes be a challenge. What if you could accept credit card donations anytime, anywhere—right from your phone? Now you can.

Join us for a special live Zoom training session where we’ll walk you through how to connect your Chesed Fund Purim fundraising page to the Pushka app, turning your phone into a powerful fundraising tool.

Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS  

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Why Attend?

This session is designed to help you streamline your fundraising efforts, making it easier than ever for donors to contribute. Whether you’re collecting in person, at an event, or on the go, this training will ensure that you never miss a donation opportunity.

What You’ll Learn:

  • How to seamlessly set up your Chesed Fund page with the Pushka app
  • Step-by-step instructions to start accepting credit card donations
  • Best practices for maximizing your fundraising success

Flexible Schedule to Fit Your Needs

We know Purim is a busy time, so we’ve scheduled multiple sessions to accommodate your availability:

  • March 10, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 11, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 12, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 13, 2025 | 1:00 PM

How to Join

These live Zoom sessions will give you everything you need to take your fundraising to the next level. Register now to secure your spot and get the Zoom link.

With the right tools, fundraising this Purim can be simpler, faster, and more effective than ever. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make the most of your campaign.

