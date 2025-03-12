Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Yissachar-Zevulun for Just $2 a Day!

Our Keren pays the yungerliet directly to their bank. Join Torahgiving.org to support Torah in Eretz Yisroel with the brachos of Rav Shimon Galai. Just $2 a day sponsors a yungerman in kollel, matched 5x – we cover 20% of the budget and ensuring our rosh kollelim pay their remaining share.  

Help solve the kollel crisis—2,000+ bochurim marry yearly, yet limited funds leaves many without a structured place to learn as there are very few new spots in Kollel every year. 

Over 40 kollelim have already been opened, benefiting 700+ yungerleit. Hundreds more need your help!

Kollelim are vetted, guided by Gedolim, and tax-deductible.

