Emergency Charter Flight: Aqaba → Newark (EWR) Thursday, June 19

Communicated Content

In light of ongoing regional tensions, a limited-space chartered Boeing 767 flight has been arranged to safely transport passengers from the region to the United States.

Departure: Aqaba, Jordan (10 mins from Eilat border)

Destination: Newark, NJ (EWR)

Operator: Centurion Jets

Includes: 1 suitcase + 1 carry-on

Secure transport from Jerusalem to the airport is provided.

Security will escort the group the entire way.

Cost: $4,500

Payment via Zelle or Bank Transfer

To book: Fill the out the form attached.

+1 (347) 825-1206 (EZ Voyage)

Fully refundable if trip is canceled.

https://forms.gle/QH9Dv2FdvxCVY2uM9




