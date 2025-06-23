After 16 Days: The Rebbe of Gur Has Landed in Israel | Footage From the Airspace

National Crisis? For Next Level VIP – It’s a Mission

When the skies shut down and Ben Gurion Airport stood deserted, Next Level VIP, led by Shai Graucher, faced a formidable challenge: bringing its clients home safely from across the world. Today, that mission reached a remarkable milestone with the arrival of the first private flight from New York carrying the Rebbe of Gur.

Luxury Under Fire: Next Level’s Heroic Response Amid War

As tensions between Israel and Iran escalated into open conflict, Israel entered an unprecedented state: nearly two full weeks without commercial flights in or out of the country. With Ben Gurion Airport shut down, hundreds of thousands of Israelis and tourists were stranded—either abroad with no way home or within Israel with no way out. The silent terminals and empty departure boards told the story of a national emergency. But while others waited, Next Level VIP acted.

Via Egypt and Jordan – VIP Rescue Routes

Amid the chaos, Next Level VIP refused to wait for government airlifts. Under the leadership of Shai Graucher, the company launched an immediate and daring initiative to evacuate clients through Egypt and Jordan. Luxury vehicles escorted clients to border crossings at Taba and Aqaba. Crossing the borders with full coordination, clients were greeted by professional teams and secure convoys on the other side, which then took them to safe airports.

From there, private charter jets transported them to destinations worldwide. In one instance, a group of 250 Orthodox Jewish tourists from New York, stranded in Israel, were bused to Sinai and flown out via Sharm El-Sheikh and Europe—a fully coordinated evacuation complete with security and glatt kosher meals.

In other cases, Jordan served as a key gateway for international evacuation flights. Every client was personally escorted by Next Level teams, ensuring complete comfort, safety, and peace of mind from doorstep to destination.

The Historic Return: The Rebbe of Gur Flies Home

After days of intensive planning, the flagship mission of this operation took off: the first private client flight from New York to Tel Aviv since the outbreak of the war. On board was a group of prominent clients—led by the Rebbe of Gur, who had been stuck abroad since the conflict began.

This emotional and historic flight was made possible thanks to the quick action and deep network of Shai Graucher, who responded immediately to a request from the Werdiger family to help bring the Rebbe home. A private jet was arranged in record time, and following the Rebbe’s safe arrival in Israel, the first outbound Next Level clients departed on a return flight to New York.

This was the first aircraft to land at Ben Gurion from New York since the war began—a testament to Next Level’s unmatched ability to deliver even under fire.

“We Don’t Sell Flights – We Sell Peace of Mind”

“While most flights to and from Israel were suspended due to the conflict with Iran, Next Level VIP successfully took care of every single client,” says Shai Graucher.

"While most flights to and from Israel were suspended due to the conflict with Iran, Next Level VIP successfully took care of every single client," says Shai Graucher.

"We don't just sell flights, drivers, or hotels — we sell a complete service experience. We make sure every detail is covered, from A to Z." Even in high-risk situations, Next Level delivers on every front. "It's not about money," Shai explains. "It's about service."

Shai Graucher, Next Level's CEO and humanitarian figure, emphasizes that Next Level is not a travel agency — it's a luxury service provider that delivers comprehensive solutions, even under extreme circumstances. Clients don't just buy tickets; they receive full end-to-end care, including: Five-star hotels and exclusive accommodations VIP terminal services and private airport lounges Personal security and close protection Gourmet kosher meals Hassle-free border crossings: visas, permits, customs, and passport control Luxury vehicles with private chauffeurs waiting at every destination All of this comes bundled in one seamless package — with total accountability. "From the moment a client contacts us," says Graucher, "they're in safe hands. We handle every detail — big or small — so they don't have to."

This sense of personal responsibility and trust is what sets Next Level apart.

In moments of national emergency, true service is tested. For Shai Graucher, this is not the first time. In October 2023, during the horrific attacks, he and his team successfully rescued 236 clients amid chaos and danger. That experience reinforced his commitment. "In crisis," says Graucher, "my responsibility is personal. Everyone who chooses us is under my protection. Just like we evacuated 236 people in October — we did it again now. With faith, security, and uncompromising service." His words reflect the deeper ethos of Next Level: never rest until the client is home — safe and sound.

When an entire nation is anxious and the skies are empty, Next Level VIP, under Shai Graucher’s leadership, stands tall.

Through boldness, faith, and world-class service, the company transformed the impossible into reality — bringing clients home with dignity, comfort, and calm.