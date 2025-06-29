Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dreaming of Getting Smicha? Make It a Reality!

Communicated Content

Looking for a structured program that will give you the tools and resources you need to get Smicha? Hilchos Shabbos? Dayanus? Chuppah v’Kiddushin? Join Machon Smicha, the premier halachah institute serving the English-speaking Torah community.

Machon Smicha is a unique, online, halacha-learning program that makes learning, getting tested and receiving smicha possible. We offer rigorous and structured learning programs in halachah across a broad spectrum of topics, which enables learners to grow and succeed in their Torah learning, from the novice to the scholar.


Be empowered to learn Shulchan Aruch like never before, from the Mishnah and Gemara all the way to contemporary Poskim and Minhagim.

Our programs include: 


  • Smicha: Achieve your dream of finally receiving smicha in a program that will empower you to succeed,

  • Shabbos: Learn and master Hilchos Shabbos, from the original sources down to their practical application

  • Chuppah v’Kiddushin: Become proficient in the halachos of weddings and marriage, and become equipped to be a mesader kiddushin.

  • Dayanus: Dive deep into the halachos of beis din, halachic litigation, business, and interpersonal responsibility.


Machon Smicha offers each student a complete curriculum, consisting of:

  • Online portal with access to all the program content.

  • Flexible schedule.

  • Shiurim.

  • English Study Guide, containing introductions, overviews, translations, and in-depth summaries of every halachah.

  • Access to forums and teachers for questions, discussions, etc.

  • Rabbi and teachers available to answer questions and aid in the learning.

  • Quizzes, review material, and mock tests.

  • Tests with prominent rabbis.

  • Signed certificate for those who successfully complete the program.

Machon Smicha’s next semester begins on July 6th, 2025

To learn more, or to apply, visit onlinemachon.com.




Popular Posts

FAULTY AND DEBUNKED: Iran Strike Intel Report Claiming Nuke Program Wasn’t Seriously Damaged Gets Shredded by Experts

COOL COUPLE: Israeli Husband and Wife Pilots Led Deadly Iran Bombing Raids as Children Waited at Home

Israel And Syria To Sign Historic Peace Deal By End Of Year, Report Claims

Shin Bet Busts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Defense Minister At His Home With Powerful Bomb

Massive Hamas Terror Network in Chevron Plotting Imminent Attacks Busted by Shin Bet

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Zohran Mamdani Tours Harlem With Crown Heights Riot Provocateur Al Sharpton

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Clears Nail-Biter Senate Vote After Marathon Showdown

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L

TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Boy R”L Struck and Killed on Eastern Parkway

TRUMP FOR THE SECOND TIME: “We Are Not Going To Stand For This… Let Bibi Go”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network