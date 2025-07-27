Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

From Jerusalem Estates to Ir Olam — A Vision That Reshapes the City

Communicated Content

When Akiva Zuravin set out to develop Jerusalem Estates, he wasn’t simply building luxury apartments—he was making a statement. Tucked into the historic Schneller compound in the heart of the frum neighborhoods and within walking distance of prominent Chassidic centers, Jerusalem Estates became more than just a sought-after address. It became a symbol of what’s possible when vision, values, and execution align.

“We weren’t just creating buildings,” Zuravin reflects. “We were shaping something that felt deeply connected to its surroundings—authentic, beautiful, and thoughtfully done.”

It was that mindset that set Jerusalem Estates apart—and that continues to define Zuravin’s approach today. With Ir Olam, his most ambitious development yet, the goal is even broader: not just to build homes, but to shape the rhythm of modern life in Jerusalem.

Located adjacent to Givat Shaul, Kiryat Moshe, and Beit Hakerem, and minutes away from Har Nof, Ir Olam rises from the grounds of the old flour mill—once an industrial area and now envisioned as one of Jerusalem’s most forward-looking quarters for living, working, and gathering.

Where Jerusalem Estates was a residential landmark, Ir Olam is a full-scale quarter, featuring three luxury residential towers, two LEED Platinum-certified office buildings, a boutique shopping boulevard, green rooftops, shuls, co-working areas, a school, and a central piazza designed to foster everyday connection.

But beyond design and functionality lies a deeper intention: community. At Jerusalem Estates, Zuravin prioritized buyers who shared common values—people who could not only live alongside one another but thrive together. That same care is being applied at Ir Olam.

“When people share the same rhythm of life,” Zuravin explains, “the entire experience becomes more meaningful. The gym, the shul, the party room—they’re not just amenities. They’re points of connection.”

In Ir Olam, where residents will share workspaces, rooftops, lounges, and lifestyle services, community isn’t just a feature—it’s part of the architecture. The goal is a natural, respectful cohesion that allows for privacy and belonging to coexist.

The project was conceived by Yashar Architects, whose signature blends functionality with elegance, and is being built to international standards of environmental sustainability and urban planning. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, with user experience at the core.

Crafted for those who know.

