From July 20–21, the Sarasota Jewish community is launching a bold, 36-hour campaign to raise $400,000—with every dollar matched! The goal? To plant deep Torah roots in Sarasota and ensure a vibrant Jewish future.

With a growing population of 40,000 Jews in the area, this campaign seeks to unite the community in a shared vision: building Sarasota’s enduring Torah legacy.

Join the movement. Double your impact. Be part of something lasting.

Donate now at: charidy.com/SJDS