Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sheina Is Fighting for Her Life – and Time Is Running Out She’s Battling “Neuroblastoma” a Rare and Aggressive Cancer

Communicated Content


My name is Talya, and I’m reaching out to you because I have no other choice. 

My baby girl, Sheina Yafa, is only 8 months old and has been fighting for her life since the day she was born.

She came into this world with a brain bleed that turned out to be neuroblastoma cancer.

As a mother, I’m doing everything I can, but I need your help to save my baby and protect my family. Sheina is so strong, but she can’t fight this battle alone. 

Your kindness and support can be the miracle we’ve been praying for.

Every dollar counts, and every share means the world to us.

Please help my baby live!

 

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Donate now




Popular Posts

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Is The Mossad Behind The Wave Of Mysterious Fires & Explosions In Iran In Recent Weeks?

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network