Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

How Twisted Parenting Is Fighting the Silent Churban

Communicated Content

We’re living through a different kind of churban.

It doesn’t make headlines.

There are no photos. No slogans. Just pain.

Teens and young adults are battling mental illness, addiction, and total disconnection from Yiddishkeit.

They’re suffering in silence.

And their parents are breaking—slowly and painfully.

But there is one organization that’s not looking away.

Twisted Parenting, founded and led by Avi Fishoff, is a lifeline for hundreds of families.

It provides hands-on, day-and-night support for parents of children in severe crisis—long after most people have given up hope.

Click here to donate now and make a difference.

This isn’t a lecture series.

It’s practical, emotionally grounded, spiritually centered support that saves lives.

This campaign funds that work.

Your donation goes directly toward helping families reconnect with their children and stop the spiral before it’s too late.

The timing is not a coincidence.

We launched this campaign during the Nine Days for a reason.

Because this is the churban of our generation.

And this time, we can do something about it.

Twisted Parenting is doing the work.

Now they need you behind them.

Give today.

Every soul matters.

Every dollar makes a difference.
Click here to donate now and make a difference.




Popular Posts

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

TEHILLIM: Yeshivas Philadelphia Urges Continued Tefillos As Condition Of Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Remains Critical

🚨 UK PM Warns Israel: We Will Recognize Palestinian State by September Without Action on Gaza

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mordechai Nosson Deutch Z”L, Beloved Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Member

BD”E: Two Jewish Women – Wesley LePatner A”H And Julia Hyman A”H, Identified as Manhattan Mass Shooting Victims

CONFIRMED: Crazed Manhattan Gunman Who Killed 4 Was Targeting NFL Headquarters Over Brain Injury Claim

Sa’ar Slams Europe: “Countries That Lost Control Of Their Own Streets Arrogantly Dictate Security To Us”

IDF Posts Video Showing Hamas Looting Aid; Most Aid Trucks From Egypt Looted And Resold

4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network