Does Your Home Have Place for You to Think?

Here you find room to breathe, space to grow and freedom to play.

This may sound familiar. You’re rushing through another cramped morning routine, kids bumping into each other in narrow hallways, everyone competing for counter space while trying to pack lunches. You swivel, trying to catch the stream of milk splashing only to trip over the missing shoe your son’s been wailing about. And you catch yourself thinking: “There has to be a better way. A life with more space where we can all breathe.”

It’s a realization that’s drawn countless families to Givat Zeev’s expanding community, where the concept of ‘room to breathe’ is a tangible reality. It’s a community with a promise of space to live, perfect for you if you’re ready to enjoy suburban tranquility without sacrificing urban convenience.



Families who moved to Mishab’s neighboring Kanerika development speak of transformation that goes beyond square footage. It’s children playing together but not on top of each other. It’s the ability for every family member to have their own corner. It’s rolling green hills and expansive outdoors waiting for you to explore and giving you a place where you can hear yourself think. The shift is not a change of address — it’s a gift, reimagining your family life.

TECHELET offers 4-9 room homes to provide you with that coveted elbow room. Thoughtful integration of community amenities creates the perfect balance of connection and retreat. Children can run freely in landscaped playgrounds while parents enjoy panoramic views stretching to the coastal plain, and together they can picnic and hike taking in the glorious surrounding nature. All just 18 minutes from Jerusalem’s center!

Going up on the northern hills and building on Mishab’s success with the flourishing neighboring Kanerica community makes this a very compelling option. Residents often reflect that their move represented something deeper than additional square footage. They describe investing in a different quality of life — one where meals aren’t choreographed dances around each other, but genuine time to connect and enjoy time together.

TECHELET’s master-planned design ensures everything you need is within walking distance — schools, kindergartens, shopping — while maintaining that essential sense of breathing space.

TECHELET is where you find the freedom to truly live. It's worlds away from the bustle but minutes from everywhere.