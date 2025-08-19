Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

If You’re Serious About Growth This Is A Non-Negotiable Event for You Tonight!

Communicated Content

If You’re Serious About Growth, This is Non-Negotiable

On August 19, a very specific kind of room will open. 300 founders, execs, and operators — each vetted, each here for one reason: To grow smarter and faster than the competition.

It’s called Off the Record, and if you belong in this room, you already know why.

Why You Can’t Miss This

· The strategies that aren’t online, shared only when the cameras are off.

· Connections that move the needle, clients, partners, hires, collaborators.

· Panels that go deep, not wide, not theory, not safe.

· A room full of people who think at your level — and act faster.

· Specialists that you can actually speak to.

Why It Matters

One conversation here could replace months of trial and error. One connection could change your pipeline. One idea could unlock your next stage of growth.

You don’t get that from scrolling. You get it from being here.

300 Seats. Almost Gone.

When the list hits 300, it’s closed. No walk-ins. No livestream. No replay. You’re either in the room — or you’re out. Secure Your Spot

August 19 · Sunset Park Rooftop · 6–10 PM Off the Record — where growth gets real.

https://go.offtherecord.events/ywnblog




Popular Posts

HAGAON HARAV DOV LANDAU: “We Will Not Rest and We Will Not Remain Silent Until Authorities Remove Their Hands From Lomdei Torah”

🚨 Trump Supports Israel’s Plan To Expand War: “Hostages Will Return Only When ‘Hamas Is Destroyed!'”

Israel Hits Back: Expels Australian Reps To PA From The Country

Huckabee Mocks BBC: “Apology For False Gaza Report? The Day Ice Cream Is Served In Hell”

Australia Revokes MK Rothman’s Visa Hours Before Flight; Australian Jews: “Vicious Antisemitism”

Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Netanyahu Advisers Accused of Pocketing $10 Million From Qatar To Shape Anti-Israel Country’s Image

“Reprehensible”: Imperial War Museum Claims Nazis Only Targeted “Observant Jews”

Ex-WaPo Fact-Checker, A Well-Known Hack, Admits He Was “Completely Wrong” on COVID Lab Leak “Debunking”

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges U.N. Agencies Blocking Gaza Aid, Misusing U.S. Funds to Benefit Hamas

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network