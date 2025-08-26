12 HOURS LEFT!!!!
*YES!! Only $36 Dollars!! Grand Prize HONDA ODYSSEY!! + 10 Other Raffles!!*
More Shidduchim – Easier & Faster!
LeShadech is a unique organization whose sole purpose is to support, motivate, and encourage lay-people and shadchanim in suggesting shidduchim.
12 HOURS LEFT!!!!
*YES!! Only $36 Dollars!! Grand Prize HONDA ODYSSEY!! + 10 Other Raffles!!*
More Shidduchim – Easier & Faster!
LeShadech is a unique organization whose sole purpose is to support, motivate, and encourage lay-people and shadchanim in suggesting shidduchim.