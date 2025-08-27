When it Comes to Hilchos Niddah… Guesswork Is Not an Option ✨

Taharas Hamishpacha is among the most sensitive and complex areas in Halacha, requiring deep clarity, careful application, and real shimush to properly understand and apply in real-life situations. While many bnei Torah have learned Yoreh Deah Chelek Beis in kollel, the opportunity to study Hilchos Niddah in an organized, structured, and practical way has remained out of reach for many—especially for those who didn’t learn the sugya in depth, or never had proper chazarah or guidance in applying the halacha.

To address this need, Chavra Dehilchisa has launched a comprehensive program in Hilchos Taharah, covering the full breadth of the halachos—from classic sources to contemporary applications—with a strong emphasis on psak halacha and practical shimush.

What the Course Includes:

In-Depth Learning of the sugyos and primary poskim (Shulchan Aruch, Nosei Keilim, Acharonim).

Practical Orientation for real-life questions that often aren’t addressed explicitly in the texts.

Clear and Organized Curriculum with weekly shiurim and source materials

Review Materials to ensure real retention and clarity.

The course is led by Rabbi Shmuel D. Bernath serves as a posek at the Bais Horoah of Lakewood, under the leadership of Rav Shlomo Miller Shlita with extensive experience in teaching Hilchos Taharah.

This program is ideal for yungeleit who wish to gain serious mastery in Hilchos Niddah—whether for personal knowledge, future hora’ah, or simply to fulfill the mitzvah of learning these essential halachos al taharasan.

If you’ve been seeking a way to truly understand Hilchos Taharah—this is the structured, serious, and practical framework you’ve been waiting for.

The halachos of Taharas HaMishpacha demand absolute clarity.‍ Some halachos can’t be left to “I think so.”

Learn it. Master it. Live it.

