14-Year-Old Saves Siblings as Fire Destroys Family’s Home

In the Aharoni’s apartment in Elad, Israel, a fire broke out in the middle of the night. The father was out, but the 14-year-old son noticed the smoke and quickly woke his brothers and sisters, leading them outside to safety.
By the time the fire trucks arrived, it was too late. Beds, clothing, furniture, toys — everything the children recognized as “home” had been reduced to ash. The family stood outside, watching their possessions burn in front of their eyes.
Today, the parents and ten children, including a newborn and a child with special needs, are crowded into a small two-bedroom rental. There are not enough beds, the children share what little clothing they have, and daily life is unsettled and difficult.

But the truth is: they cannot return home until the most basic necessities are replaced. They need beds to sleep in. Clothing to wear. Appliances like a refrigerator and a washing machine, without which daily life cannot function. The apartment itself cannot be lived in again until essential repairs are made.
Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Chief Rabbi of Elad, HaRav Shlomo Zalman Grossman shlit”a, has issued a heartfelt appeal:

“The local tzedaka fund has established a united fund to help this broken family and to rehabilitate them and their home . All who participate in and support this great mitzvah will be blessed from Above with abundant blessings and success , both materially and spiritually, and will be saved from all troubles, distress, and harm.”
The Aharoni children want nothing more than to return to their home, to their own beds.
To help the family of 12 return home, visit the fundraising page.
DONATE HERE TO HELP THE AHARONI FAMILY REBUILD

